How Meghan Markle Allegedly Feels About Not Being Invited To Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Along With Other Celebs

The guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding was long and filled with A-list celebrities and public figures. From the Kardashians to Bill Gates to Sydney Sweeney, the range of attendees was wide. However, there were also many prominent people who weren’t there. This included Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and apparently, the Duchess of Sussex is not happy about not getting an invite.

There’s a rumor going around that Meghan Markle is apparently “seething” over not receiving an invitation. Allegedly, she really wanted one, and she is now “reeling” because they couldn’t go. An insider elaborated more on this claim with Radar Online , saying:

Meghan is reeling after not receiving an invitation Bezos and Sanchez's wedding as she considers herself more famous and important than guests such as the Kardashians. It shows just how much she and Harry have drifted from Hollywood's core social scene.

Apparently, the Suits actress thinks she and Prince Harry deserved an invitation. This source claims she thinks they’re more prominent than other guests who were at the wedding.

We saw the whole Kardashian family at the ceremony. However, apparently, only Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were invited at first. Reportedly, the mother of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings stepped in and convinced the couple to let the whole family come.

Over the wedding weekend, there were also reports about Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend being in Venice for the festivities. Sydney Sweeney was also at Bezos and Sánchez’s celebration, allegedly, because she’s making a blockbuster for Amazon MGM Studios. The guest list included Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tom Brady and more, too.

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron wasn’t invited and spoke out about it, saying that it was OK “because they suck.” Now, if this rumor about the royal couple is true, Markle has the opposite opinion about not getting invited.

Allegedly, the Duchess of Sussex is jealous of Sánchez, which reportedly played into her feelings about her lack of invitation, as the source claimed:

Her podcast is one of the most-mocked in the world now on social media and she's failed to rebrand herself as a philanthropist. As for Harry, the shift from royal duties to a celebrity lifestyle has hit a dead end. The fact she would love Lauren's life just rubs salt in the wound of the wedding snub.

For years now, there have been countless reports about the Royal Family not talking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Along with that, the projects Harry and Meghan have released since moving to the United States have been met with turbulent discourse.

Back in January, Markle spoke about the flak she receives online on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast. She explained that she works to set boundaries and noted that it's good to get to a place where “you don’t feel as though you have to explain yourself.” At this point, she hasn't said anything about the wedding.

So, take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. As I said, as of right now, Meghan Markle has not directly commented on the wedding and why she wasn’t there. As we learn more about this situation, though, we’ll keep you posted.