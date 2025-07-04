Jonathan Bailey Opened Up About How Much Of Bridgerton Season 4 He’ll Be In, And Fans Aren’t Holding Back Their Thoughts

With each day, we’re getting closer and closer to being able to watch Season 4 of Bridgerton with a Netflix subscription. That means we'll finally get Benedict’s story next year, and we’ll also get to be reunited with the other Bridgerton siblings. However, how much of those siblings we’ll see is unknown. Now, though, Jonathan Bailey has opened up about how involved Anthony will be in the new episodes, and fans have some strong thoughts about it.

What Jonathan Bailey Said About How Much He’ll Be In Bridgerton Season 4

While Jonathan Bailey has confirmed he’s returning for Season 4, and he’s teased that we might see “hints of Anthony from Season 1” in the upcoming episodes, we don’t know how much screentime he’ll get. So, the Wicked actor was asked if we’d be seeing more of him in Season 4 than we did in Season 3 during an interview with BuzzFeed UK.

In response, he said “no,” and added a bit of context to that answer while also hyping up Benedict’s season:

No, you won’t, because the stories move on, and that’s what’s so beautiful about Bridgerton. But I will be there, of course, supporting…I’m really looking forward to it, it’s going to be brilliant.

Now, as you all likely remember, Anthony and Kate weren’t in much of Season 3. So, fathoming that he’ll be in the same or less of Season 4 is a hard pill to swallow. He makes a valid point, though, as the season is not about him; it’s about Benedict, so it’s natural for the other Bridgerton siblings to have smaller roles. However, fans are having a hard time comprehending all of this.

Fans Are Not Holding Back Their Thoughts About How Much We’ll See Anthony In Season 4

Now, as a massive Kate and Anthony fan, I was obviously a bit disappointed by this. While I wasn’t shocked, I was bummed. Many fans are in a similar boat, too, but they have a bit more aggression about it. As the quote above made the rounds on social media, viewers did not hold back their thoughts about Bailey’s comments and the involvement Anthony will have in Season 4. They wrote things like:

I hate how they basically cut out the couples once their season is done. The Bridgertons are supposed to be a tight knit family. You can show the new love story and still show the family! Give me a whole episode of them fighting during Pall mall, or talking Ben off a cliff. - @Briggiefan

I just want ONE Anthony/Benedict scene please 😭 - @jbaileydaily

b-but he's the VISCOUNT BRIDGERTON !!!!!?????!!!! HEAD OF THE FAMILY ?!?!?!?! - @joyeuxjoelle_

less anthony in s4 than in s3 :,( …wait i totally misinterpreted this lmao it could be the same amount of time he had in s3 but still ☹️ - @pinkslsg

I’m sorry but I’m truly never gonna stop complaining about this. It shouldn’t be so hard for a Bridgerton sibling to be present in the show called “Bridgerton” - @kanthoise

So true, because my favorite part is when we can see their happily ever after, give me all the fluff and the dynamics and the family chaos spouses included - @VeroVelMar96

I agree with a lot of the sentiments here. I want to spend as much time with the Bridgerton family as possible. And I want to see the happily ever afters of the couples who were focused on in previous seasons.

However, it’s worth noting that Jonathan Bailey is a busy guy outside of Bridgerton. This year alone, he has two major releases on the 2025 movie schedule: Jurassic World Rebirth (which you can see in theaters now) and Wicked: For Good (which will be released on November 21). So, fitting everything in has to be hard. Thankfully, it hasn’t stopped him, though.

While we might see a bit less of the eldest Bridgerton sibling this season, and our dreams of an Anthony and Kate spinoff are just that, a dream, at least the viscount will still be around. Jonathan Bailey has made it very clear he’ll return to Bridgerton for as long as he can. So breathe easy, folks, while we might not get as much of him as we want, at least we’ll still be able to see the Bridgerton brother on our screens.