Big News Coming Later Today For Disney+ And Marvel, But Black Widow Fans May Not Be Happy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the film world throughout the course of the last decade. The studio has become a well-oiled machine, with every single installment in Phase Three resulting in box office and critical success. But the wait for Phase Four was expanded due to global health issues, and the delays of both Eternals and Black Widow. The latter movie is currently set to hit theaters next May, although with so many movies heading to streaming fans are curious about its possible home on Disney+. Today the House of Mouse will have a four-hour long investor's meeting, including plenty of updates about the MCU. But said update might be disappointing for fans of Scarlett Johansson's signature character.
It's been an unprecedented year, and film studios have had to adjust to the changing times. A variety of projects headed straight to homes as a result, including Disney blockbusters Mulan and Soul. As a result, fans are wondering if Black Widow might get the same treatment, or possibly go a hybrid release route ala Wonder Woman 1984. But according to the latest reports, Cate Shortland's upcoming Marvel solo flick is still slate for its May 7th date in theaters.
This update about Black Widow comes to us from the New York Times, ahead of the upcoming Disney investor's presentation. They were given limited information about the upcoming presentation, including the continued plans to release the Scarlett Johansson-led blockbuster in theaters this coming May. The movie was delayed a full year, and it doesn't look like the House of Mouse is currently considering a streaming option.
This report from the Times might disappoint Marvel fans who are hoping that Black Widow might be available to stream from the comfort of their homes-- preferably sooner rather than later. Disney+ has been used by the studio has a home for a variety of movies this year, including mega-hits like Hamilton. And if Black Widow ended up getting the same treatment, perhaps it would no longer have to be delayed until May.
But in the end Disney seems committed to giving Black Widow a full theatrical release, with hopes that theaters and the industry as a whole might find some normalcy by the spring. The MCU hasn't experienced this type of wait between installments since its inception, and the fandom is eager to jump back in starting with Black Widow. After all, the character never got a true sendoff after her death in Avengers: Endgame.
Luckily for Marvel fans, there is some new content coming thanks to live-action shows on Disney+. The first of these highly anticipated projects is WandaVision, which will begin airing episodes in January. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will follow suit, as well as a Loki series. Hopefully the small screen entry into the MCU will help satiate audiences who can't wait for Black Widow's upcoming release.
