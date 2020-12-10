Patty Jenkins Has A Wonder Woman 3 Story Idea But Explains Why It Might Not Happen For A While

Leave a Comment
After many delays the Wonder Woman sequel fans have been waiting for will finally arrive as a glorious Christmas gift on December 25. Normally, Wonder Woman 1984 would be an obvious box office hit that would lead directly into yet another sequel. Of course, with the film set to debut on HBO Max as well as in theaters, the first of several Warner Bros. films to be doing that, the future is a lot less clear when it comes to big movie franchises. So will there be a Wonder Woman 3? Director Patty Jenkins says she actually already has a great idea for a third film, but she doesn't plan to make it anytime soon, if ever.
Patty Jenkins appeared on our own Reelblend Podcast recently and was asked about the future and a potential Wonder Woman 3. The director told our hosts that she and former DC chief Geoff Johns had actually already put together a concept for the next film that she was incredibly excited about. However, under the circumstances, she admits that the time may have already passed for that idea. At the very least, Jenkins says she'll be waiting and giving herself some time before she makes a decision...
I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about. But I’ve never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don’t think I’m doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It’s interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I’m not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I’m sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I’m trying to say, ‘Don’t decide.’ Don’t fall in love with anything. See ‘What would Wonder Woman do now?’ What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?
Patty Jenkins says that what she wants most for Wonder Woman is for her to say and do something of value. Wonder Woman 1984 is a movie that says something "very prescient" for Jenkins, and it seems that considering the radical way the world has changed in the last year, the idea for Wonder Woman 3 that she and Geoff Johns put together may not speak to the director in quite the same way it once did.
If nothing else, Patty Jenkins promises to take some time before she really decides on a plan. We could see Wonder Woman 3 go in a radically different direction than what Jenkins had been thinking. Alternatively, we could see Jenkins original idea come to the screen, though it might be some time before that happens. Perhaps the original idea will speak to her again in the future the way it once did.
The major issue is that Patty Jenkins, like the rest of us, just has no idea what the future is going to hold, and that's even more than usual. We don't know what the world will look like coming out of the current climate. We could go back to something that resembles normal. We could just as easily find ourselves in a radically changed world. Patty Jenkins doesn't want to make a Wonder Woman 3 that simply doesn't mean anything in the world in which it is released, and so she'll wait to see just what sort o world that is first.