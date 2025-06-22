‘That’s All I’m Going To Say’: Ahead Of M3GAN 2.0, Allison Williams Shares Thoughts On Whether The Franchise Could Become A Trilogy

The upcoming M3GAN 2.0 will soon be slicing its way onto the 2025 release schedule. So far, it seems that the titular killer doll is coming back in a big way. At present, though, some fans of the horror-tech sensation may already have big question on their minds: is a third film in the works? While nothing’s been confirmed just yet, star and producer Allison Williams is already sharing some honest thoughts on the matter, and her feelings are quite clear.

Williams -- who also serves a producer on M3GAN 2.0 -- caught up with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the film. The star reflected on reprising her role as Gemma Forrester, a robotics engineer, once again pulled into a deadly battle involving rogue AI. When asked how much planning had gone into a potential M3GAN 3.0, the Get Out star played it coy but couldn’t hide her excitement for continuing the saga. She told the outlet:

We don’t want to presume anything, but I would say a lot [of forethought]. (Laughs.) That’s all I’m going to say. We love to dream; that’s why we’re all in this business. We have big aspirations of big dreams, and I certainly don’t feel like I’m done making these movies with these people and this tonal landscape and the subject matter. So, yeah, I have been dreaming of a third, for sure.

M3GAN 2.0, which picks up two years after the events of the first film, ups the ante with new tech threats and what’s being described as less an upcoming horror movie and more of an action-forward tone, drawing comparisons to genre-defining sequels like Aliens and, more explicitly, inspired by Terminator 2. This time around, Gemma is forced to resurrect the film's eponymous doll to stop an even more advanced (and military-engineered) AI gone rogue.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Such a tonal shift feels like the right move for this Blumhouse-produced franchise. There are only so many times you can have a scary robot trying to kill its owner before it becomes stale. Some of the greatest sequels in film history are successful precisely because they took risks and changed the formula a bit.

However, things could get tricky when they move on to M3GAN 3.0; it's often the third movie in a trilogy that poses challenges for creators. Looking at you, Alien 3, Terminator 3, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, RoboCop 3, The Hangover Part III and... okay, you get the point.

The original M3GAN became a viral hit in 2023 and is now known as much for its knife-sharp wit and viral dance scenes as it is for its horror chops. It earned nearly $182 million globally on a $12 million budget and inspired fan edits, memes and even an SNL spoof.

Allison Williams, who has also executive-produced the upcoming M3GAN spinoff Soulm8te, clearly isn’t finished exploring the universe. Her comments confirm that the creative team is at least thinking in trilogies, a classic structure in horror franchises, and one that could cement M3GAN as a modern genre staple.

Whether M3GAN 3.0 officially gets the greenlight or not, Williams’ passion suggests there’s still plenty of fuel in the tank. For now, M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27 and, if audiences turn out the way they did last time, don’t be surprised if the killer doll makes another encore. If you’re interested in doing some prep work before 2.0 lands in theaters, you can always check out the OG film with a Starz account or through VOD services.