Tinker Tailor Solider Spy Author John le Carre Has Died At 89

Born David John Moore Cornwell, the writer grew up in 1930s England, the son of a father who was a criminal and a mother who abandoned his family. He first got his taste of the espionage world while a part of the Intelligence Corps of the British Army in the 1950s – stationed in Austria and serving as an interrogator for individuals crossing the Iron Curtain. After returning to England, he studied at Lincoln College in Oxford while also secretly operating for the British Security Service a.k.a. MI5, specifically working to infiltrate far-left groups and investigate potential Soviet spies. He became an MI5 officer in 1958 before transferring to the foreign intelligence service a.k.a. MI6 two years later – and all of the experiences wound up creating a key foundation for his career as an author.