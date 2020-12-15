Could A 'Disney Bubble' Work For Disney Cruise Line Adventures?

While most of the attention during the global pandemic when it comes to Disney has been on the movie studio and the theme parks, there's another huge part of the company that has been suffering just as much, if not more, the Disney Cruise Line. Cruise ships have remained vacant for the duration, and recently, following additional guidance from the Center for Disease Control, Disney was forced to cancel yet another batch of cruises, anything that had been set to last longer than seven nights, into the summer. It's still going to be a couple of months before any cruises resume, but when they do, it's possible things could actually work out quite well.