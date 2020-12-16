5 Pixar Reimaginings That Should Happen After Lightyear

Lightyear blasts off into test piloting glory on June 17, 2022; which admittedly isn't past infinity or beyond, but it's still a ways off. But if you’re looking to find something a little closer to home on the calendar, there’s an entire 2021 release schedule for you to take a look at. Though there’s definitely some excitement left on the 2020 release schedule, so if you’re in need of more immediate thrills, you still have some options to look forward to throughout the next couple of weeks. And as always, keep it locked here on CinemaBlend for all the latest and greatest movie news stories, including what Pixar has coming down the creative pipeline.