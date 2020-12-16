Mission: Impossible 7 Star Tom Cruise Furious On Set After Crew Allegedly Weren't Following Safety Protocols

Supposedly around 50 people were nearby for Tom Cruise’s angry outburst on the Mission: Impossible 7 set at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, with two of the crew members allegedly standing less than a meter away from each other at a computer screen. Although Mission: Impossible 7 has been rolling cameras for a majority of the year, there’s still a ways to go before filming is complete, as it’s shooting back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8. As you can tell, Cruise was furious that the efforts to keep the Mission: Impossible 7 train rolling along in the midst of the pandemic were being threatened by certain people not following social distancing and other guidelines in place. He later said: