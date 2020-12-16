Comments

Mission: Impossible 7 Star Tom Cruise Furious On Set After Crew Allegedly Weren't Following Safety Protocols

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many film productions to halt, and while most of them have since been able to resume work, it’s been with new health and safety measures in place. Mission: Impossible 7 is no exception, and never let it be said that Tom Cruise, the man who brings Ethan Hunt to life and is one of the spy franchises producers, doesn’t take these protocols seriously. That’s abundantly clear in audio that has surfaced of Cruise yelling at crew members on the Mission: Impossible 7 set for allegedly not following said protocols.

This update on Mission: Impossible 7’s principal photography comes from The Sun, which shared audio of Tom Cruise going into a profanity-laced tirade after allegedly after seeing two crew members standing within two meters of each other. Here’s a snippet of what Cruise yelled at those within the area:

We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers! I don’t ever want to see it again.

Supposedly around 50 people were nearby for Tom Cruise’s angry outburst on the Mission: Impossible 7 set at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, with two of the crew members allegedly standing less than a meter away from each other at a computer screen. Although Mission: Impossible 7 has been rolling cameras for a majority of the year, there’s still a ways to go before filming is complete, as it’s shooting back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8. As you can tell, Cruise was furious that the efforts to keep the Mission: Impossible 7 train rolling along in the midst of the pandemic were being threatened by certain people not following social distancing and other guidelines in place. He later said:

That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of the fucking industry. So I’m sorry I’m beyond your apologies. I told you and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this fucking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone.

Tom Cruise has been taking the pandemic seriously during the making of Mission: Impossible 7, which includes him dropping around £500,000 (close to $672,000) to rent a cruise ship for the cast and crew to stay on while they were in Norway. However, even with all these extra precautions in place, the coronavirus hasn’t been unavoidable while Mission: Impossible 7’s being put together. In October, 12 crew members were found to be COVID-19-positive, leading to Cruise having “crisis talks” with the movie’s director/co-writer, Christopher McQuarrie.

More to come…

