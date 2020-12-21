10 Best Comedy Movies Of 2020, Ranked

In case you haven’t noticed, 2020 hasn’t exactly been a year full of laughs. The majority of the last 12 months have been filled with heaps of strife and depression for people around the world, and it’s been challenging to find moments to guffaw, chuckle, or even giggle. The movie world has had its own way of enhancing these feelings, as one of the notable things we’ve missed deeply is the experience of cackling along with a massive audience watching a big screen comedy.

But while that side of the equation has been missing, what should still be acknowledged is that some super funny films have still been getting released, and have provided a great deal of joy during a dark time.