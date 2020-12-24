Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Reveals Only Star He Pitched For The Marvel Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth presence, with a ton of franchises and even Disney+ shows in the works. But a few properties have managed to become fan favorites, especially James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Gunn did great work with a relatively unknown group of heroes, and assembled a killer cast to bring them to life. And it turns out that one of the actors was actually part of the director's pitch to Marvel.