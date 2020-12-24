That Time Tom Hanks Cried On News Of The World Set To Help His Youngster Co-Star

It would have been easy enough for Tom Hanks to simply cry only when the camera was pointed on him during News of the World’s filming, but he wasn’t content doing just that. In order to make sure that Helena Zengel was also being as emotional as possible in her scenes, out came the waterworks on his end, even if he wasn’t actually in the frame. Judging by Zengel’s comment above, Hanks putting in that additional effort was enormously beneficial for her, which will surely help her make a good impression to those watching News of the World and seeing her perform for the first time.