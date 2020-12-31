Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Pits Tom Holland’s Peter Parker And Other Marvel Heroes Against Doc Ock

It’s all theory and speculation right now regarding if a live-action Spider-Verse film does happen in some form with the three Peter Parkers we’ve grown to know and love over the past two decades, but there does seem to be some concrete evidence to support it. For example, Jamie Foxx totally posted about his return as Electro on Instagram before deleting it. And then when he spoke to CinemaBlend about it while promoting Soul, he gave quite the suspicious glare while saying “if I’m in it, I’ll be so happy.” The third Spider-Man MCU movie is coming to theaters on December 17, 2021. Check out the rest of the upcoming Marvel line-up here on CinemaBlend.