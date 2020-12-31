Comments

Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Pits Tom Holland’s Peter Parker And Other Marvel Heroes Against Doc Ock

Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in Spider-man 2

Over the past few months, Tom Holland’s third standalone go-around as Peter Parker has perhaps become the most anticipated Marvel film in development due to reports and rumors that seem to point to an ensemble Spider-film of our dreams. Jamie Foxx’s Electro will reportedly return to the franchise alongside Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. From what we’ve heard, it sounds like some kind of live action Spider-Verse movie could be afoot.

Rumors have even gone a step further to include the OG big-screen Spidey Tobey Maguire, who was spotted in Hollywood heading to a Wardrobe Workroom earlier this month as the untitled Spider-Man movie continues to shoot. Perhaps this was to get back into the spandex? Sony is keeping its mouth shut about these rumors regarding Tom Holland being joined by actors from Spider’s past. But it won’t stop digital artists such as Yadvender Singh Rana from visualizing what these rumored Spider-Man plans could look like:

Yeah… this is awesome. It's amazing even if you look out into the distance and check out Andrew Garfield’s version of the character crouching and looking onto Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as he's being grabbed by the heel by Alfred Molina’s memorable Doc Ock. Toby Maguire’s version is to Doc Ock’s left, also preparing for attack in a three-to-one battle that appears to be taking place in the same location where the villain had his final hurrah in Spider-Man 2.

As Yadvender Singh Rana pointed out alongside the beautiful recreation of the famed scene with a twist, the fight between Doctor Octopus and three Spider-Men is not quite as even as it was in the Sam Raimi movie. Upon a look at this piece of fan art, I’m imagining the three Peters going to various dimensions to defeat the Sinister Six that is rumored to be part of Spidey’s future. We can see Michael Keaton’s Vulture recruiting Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio (if he’s somehow alive), Jamie Foxx’s Electro and maybe even Tom Hardy’s Venom.

But as you can imagine, a still in-training Spider-Man can’t exactly take all these supervillains on by himself. Doctor Strange is already confirmed to be in the third Spider-Man film and expected to open the multiverse for Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be the succeeding Phase Four Marvel film after Spider-Man returns in December 2021.

It’s all theory and speculation right now regarding if a live-action Spider-Verse film does happen in some form with the three Peter Parkers we’ve grown to know and love over the past two decades, but there does seem to be some concrete evidence to support it. For example, Jamie Foxx totally posted about his return as Electro on Instagram before deleting it. And then when he spoke to CinemaBlend about it while promoting Soul, he gave quite the suspicious glare while saying “if I’m in it, I’ll be so happy.” The third Spider-Man MCU movie is coming to theaters on December 17, 2021. Check out the rest of the upcoming Marvel line-up here on CinemaBlend.

Spider-Man 3: Could Alfred Molina's Octopus Return In A Crazy Way?
