Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art Shows RDJ’s Doctor Doom Kicking A Ton Of Superhero Ass

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming Marvel movie will see an absolutely massive number of heroes come together, but for many people, the thing that really has them on board is the villain.

Robert Downey Jr., the man who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man, is set to return as Doctor Doom. While it’s far from clear exactly what role the character will play, we can be sure he will be doing some serious damage to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and some cool fan art recently posted to Instagram gives us a pretty remarkable view of just what that might look like. Check it out.

Doctor Doom stands tall, with the ground just littered with the defeated bodies of various heroes of the MCU. The fact that Mr. Fantastic is there, and stretched out in Doom’s hand, is fitting considering the long relationship the two characters have had throughout the history of the comics. I especially like the image of the Ant-Man helmet, in its Giant-Man size, lying in the background. Maybe this is how his corpse ended up in the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine.

MCU villains are often seen as the weak link in many of the films, but the fact that Robert Downey Jr. was even cast is a clear indication that plans for Doctor Doom or something else. Doom is one of the the most popular Marvel villains ever, and with a major star playing the role, expectations are that the plans for Doom are quite significant.

For all we know, we could end up with an image very much like this in Avengers: Doomsday. Most of the characters on the ground are the ones connected to the previously announced Doomsday cast. There will likely be some sort of moment where Doctor Doom prevails over the heroes. The big question is, when will that happen?

The previous two Avengers movies were very much too parts of one story. It’s unclear how much that will be the case here. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will almost certainly be connected, but we don’t know how. Will we see the first movie end with Doom in a position of victory as Infinity War did, or will Doomsday tell a more complete story that leads into a new chapter that starts with Avengers: Secret Wars?

While Doctor Doom won’t be the main villain of the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, the connection the villain has with the first family of comics makes it likely that the movie will give us some sort of an idea how all this might fit together, perhaps as part of the film itself, or perhaps in a post-credits tease.