James Gunn, Tyler The Creator And More Pay Tribute To MF Doom After His Death At 49

It’s not a surprise MF Doom was an inspiration to writers like Cord Jefferson because he was such a wordsmith himself. In a truly wonderful interview with Spin, he once compared his writing style to playing Scrabble and trying to earn triple word scores. He went on to really breakdown the process, talking about phonetic pronunciation, the difficulty of working in references while staying on topic and how it’s all like verbal gymnastics. Reading it is a bit like watching Dennis Rodman explain rebounding in The Last Dance, and you come away blown away, impressed and absolutely positive you’re not operating on as high of a plane of existence.