5 Reasons Why The Croods: A New Age Is The Perfect Sequel to The 2013 Film

Along with the sequel to Sharkboy and Lavagirl, I saw The Croods: A New Age 3 times this past holiday. Three times! This is mostly because it’s on VOD right now and only available to rent—for now. But you would think that I would be sick of the movie by now, right? Well, actually, no, since I really liked the original Croods, and I like this one even more.

Granted, I didn’t watch this movie 3 times for my own health. No, it was because my kids wanted to see it 3 times. But each time I watched The Croods: A New Age, I caught more and more reasons of why this sequel is the perfect follow-up to the 2013 original. There will of course be some spoilers up ahead, so keep that in mind. And if you haven’t seen it yet, you can currently stream it on pretty much every rental platform, including YouTube, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play. Now, let’s venture off into tomorrow.