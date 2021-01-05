How The Mandalorian Could Come To Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge In A Big Way

Leave a Comment
While Star Wars movies have continued to be massive box office successes, it's been Disney+'s The Mandalorian that has seemingly become the biggest hit from the galaxy far, far, away in the Disney era of Lucasfilm. So, it's far from surprising that the Mouse House would be looking to capitalize on that success in every conceivable way. For Disney, that means theme parks. A new rumor has indicated that we could start to see characters from The Mandalorian, like Mando himself, as well as Grogu, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Tano, wandering around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge very soon.
On the one hand, this seems like a no-brainer, but making this decision could actually cause a massive change in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The theme for the land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World is that it is set on the Outer Rim world of Batuu at a time in between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. That's decades prior to the events of The Mandalorian. While it's certainly possible that we could see "older" versions of these characters that lived through until the sequel trilogy period, that doesn't seem to be what the intention is here.
Another part of the rumor, presented on the Disney Dish podcast, is that the timeline specifics of Galaxy's Edge could be abandoned entirely, and replaced with a nebulous general period that could see characters from multiple Star Wars eras colliding on the planet. Even within The Mandalorian that could be the case, as one part of this rumor includes the idea that Kylo Ren's shuttle at Galaxy's Edge could be replaced by the Razor Crest, which was destroyed in Season 2 of the series.
While fitting The Mandalorian characters into Galaxy's Edge might not be quite as simple as just making the costumes and sending them out, we could be getting the characters in the parks in other ways as well or instead. Disneyland could certainly drop them into Tomorrowland, which still includes Star Tours and other Star Wars theming. It was rumored last year that these characters would be appearing in the parks, and certainly due to the massive closure, those plans would have been put on hold, but it doesn't mean it still won't happen.
Even if this rumor is entirely true right now, and people at Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney World and Disneyland are considering this change or even actively working on it, it doesn't mean it will actually happen. As anybody who has followed Disney Parks for any length of time can attest, plans change. If somebody has a different idea down the road that is embraced, things could veer away from here quickly.
I've always found the design of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to be one of its charms. The fact that it feels like another place and another time is what makes it special, and I'm not sure it would feel quite the same if I saw First Order Stormtroopers walking past The Mandalorian. How do you feel about this idea? Let us know in the poll below.