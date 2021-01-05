How The Mandalorian Could Come To Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge In A Big Way

On the one hand, this seems like a no-brainer, but making this decision could actually cause a massive change in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The theme for the land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World is that it is set on the Outer Rim world of Batuu at a time in between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. That's decades prior to the events of The Mandalorian. While it's certainly possible that we could see "older" versions of these characters that lived through until the sequel trilogy period, that doesn't seem to be what the intention is here.