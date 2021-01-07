Cops Arrest Woman After She Attempts To Burglarize Johnny Depp's Home

Leave a Comment
2020 was a year that kept Johnny Depp in court rooms far more than it did on movie sets, and 2021 was shaping up to be more of the same. Now, however, the actor has been thrust into an entirely different sort of legal matter. He's not filing a lawsuit against anybody. The new case, that will likely involve Depp in some capacity whether he likes it or not, is criminal, as somebody apparently broke into his house.
It's being reported by TMZ that over the weekend a woman broke into the Hollywood Hills home of Johnny Depp. She apparently set off the security system when she did so, which resulted in the police being called. When the cops arrived the woman was gone, possibly due to realizing she'd set off the alarm, but she was apparently apprehended nearby. Johnny Depp was not home at the time.
While it's unclear if anything was taken by the unidentified woman, the motive for the break-in may have been simple robbery, as the report indicates that the suspect has also been connected to a robbery from another break-in in the same area. Whether she even knew she was breaking into Johnny Depp's house, or just a really large and expensive home, is not known.
While this likely won't be a major event for Johnny Depp considering he wasn't even home at the time, it still has to be a bit disconcerting to learn somebody broke into your home, even if nothing was taken and no damage was done. This will almost certainly require some amount of the actor's attention, even if only as the owner of the location of the break-in.
We can just add that to the list of Johnny Depp's legal responsibilities in 2021. He's already gearing up for a lawsuit, a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia that is currently set to begin later this year, though between pandemic restrictions and the backlog of cases that need to be heard because of delays, it's very likely that case will be delayed longer. Amber Heard has also filed a counter lawsuit against Depp for defamation, which will likely require the actor to be deposed. Depp has also promised to appeal a verdict against him in a U.K. libel lawsuit that was handed down at the end of 2020.
That verdict resulted in Johnny Depp leaving his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, he's now been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.
If this was, at least, the second burglary attempt in the area, then if nothing else it's good news for the residents around Johnny Depp's house, as this should bring an end to any future attempts. At this point what, if anything, the woman has been charged with.