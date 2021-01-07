Cops Arrest Woman After She Attempts To Burglarize Johnny Depp's Home

We can just add that to the list of Johnny Depp's legal responsibilities in 2021. He's already gearing up for a lawsuit, a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia that is currently set to begin later this year, though between pandemic restrictions and the backlog of cases that need to be heard because of delays, it's very likely that case will be delayed longer. Amber Heard has also filed a counter lawsuit against Depp for defamation, which will likely require the actor to be deposed. Depp has also promised to appeal a verdict against him in a U.K. libel lawsuit that was handed down at the end of 2020.