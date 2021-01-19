How Timeline's Time Travel Works

The Time Travel In Timeline

When the ITC Corporation set out to perfect Star Trek style technology, they accidentally discovered a very specific wormhole in the space-time continuum that operates on some very Trek-y logic. As a result, president Robert Doniger (David Thewlis) and vice-president Steven Kramer (Matt Craven) found themselves with a rather unique opportunity to experiment with time travel, and in the process help an archeological team discover the history that they were sending people back to. Of course, human greed and inherent glitches ruined the fun real quick, because Timeline is, after all, a Michael Crichton adventure.

Who's Time Traveling

In the specific instance of Timeline’s plot critical events, we first see Professor Edward Johnston (Billy Connolly) traveling back in time. But then, in order to rescue the professor from a trip gone horribly wrong, a team is sent back to retrieve him. That team is made up of his son Chris (Paul Walker), his research assistants Kate (Frances O’Connor), André (Gerard Butler), and François (Rossif Sutherland), as well as some ITC muscle lead by Frank Gordon (Neal McDonough).