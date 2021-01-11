More Than Miyagi Trailer About Karate Kid's Pat Morita Is Here, And Bring Tissues

Pulling from interviews from Mr. Morita’s many co-stars, like The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai leads Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, More Than Miyagi does indeed reinforce the story of the man who would help define an ‘80s classic as a timeless tradition. However, the documentary also pulls from an incomplete autobiography that Pat Morita left behind, which talks about everything from childhood illness to his personal struggles, both in his personal and professional life. Above all else, More Than Miyagi seeks to draw a more complete picture of the man that taught so many to believe in themselves, and overcome any obstacles that stood in their way.