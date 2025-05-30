Ralph Macchio Just Shared A Gross Story About An Unopened Can Of Tuna From My Cousin Vinny (And I Hope He Heeds His Own Advice)

Ralph Macchio may be known for The Karate Kid trilogy (which is streaming on your Hulu subscription ) as well as its Netflix sequel series Cobra Kai and Karate Kid: Legends . However, it doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about his ‘90s classics like My Cousin Vinny, and he’s got a gross reminder of the movie. The actor shared an unusual story about keeping an unopened can of tuna from the courtroom comedy, and I hope he takes his own advice about letting it stay closed.

If you remember in My Cousin Vinny (which is streaming on your Peacock subscription ), Ralph Macchio’s Bill Gambini and his friend, Stan, left a convenience store with Bill forgetting to pay for a can of tuna he put in his pocket. When the police stopped them as they were driving away, Bill thought he was being arrested for shoplifting. In fact, he and his friend were actually being accused of murdering the clerk, which sets the scene for asking his inexperienced personal injury lawyer cousin for help.

As it turns out, Ralph Macchio wasn’t far away from his character's actions in the shoplifting aspect, at least. While on Live with Kelly and Mark (via EW ), The Outsiders actor admitted to stealing that same particular unopened can of tuna from My Cousin Vinny, which is “somewhere in my house.” Even though Macchio is in possession of the said tuna can, he gave himself a piece of advice I hope he sticks with:

But, we don't need to open that. Bought it in 1991, whenever it was!

Here, I would have thought that the prop of a can of tuna was just an empty can. I’m today years old, discovering 34-year-old tuna fish is inside that can. Now, that’s nasty! Tuna already smells rank, so surely aged tuna is better off staying safely sealed within the metal.

Back in March at PaleyFest, Ralph Macchio said he’s had conversations with writers about reviving My Cousin Vinny . He said the trick is “finding the smart angle in.” While it would be hard to replicate the magic of one of the best ‘90s comedies , I’d be open to it if the sequel or reboot had the same smart humor that made the iconic film enjoyable. Imagine if Bill Gambini revealed in the sequel that he always kept the can of tuna he stole back in 1991. Now, that would be funny.

Like Kelly Ripa said, Ralph Macchio should open up a museum of all of the props he’s taken from his movies, including the unopened can of tuna. Just as long as that can of three-decade-old tuna stays shut in its can, we should all be good. You can watch the talented actor continue to show off his karate skills in the 2025 movie release of Karate Kid: Legends in theaters now.