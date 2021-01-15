5 Upcoming Disney Projects We Still Hope Are Happening

Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean film series has been one of the most successful franchises that Disney has going, so despite the fact that the franchise star Johnny Depp is done with the series, it would be a shock if we were told that the franchise was done too. Quite the contrary, as it's been reported that there are two separate Pirates films currently in the works. One will reportedly star Margot Robbie and be written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson, and the other is being written by Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin. Considering that a lot of what we got from the Disney Investor Day was confirmation of what we already knew was coming, getting some sort of confirmation that these films are in the works would not have been out of place. Even if they're too far out for a release date, a confirmation that a new entry in a successful franchise is planned is the sort of thing investors love to see.