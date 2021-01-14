Soul On Pace To Unseat Incredibles 2 For One Pixar Milestone

Pixar's new film Soul has had a somewhat unusual path to the public, as the movie was originally planned for a theatrical release, but domestically ended up getting shifted over to Disney+. That hasn't stopped the accolades from coming in. Many are calling it one of Pixar's best films. Of course, when we look back at box office receipts in the future, Soul will find itself significantly lacking. At least, that will be the case domestically. In China, the film is doing remarkably well and is on the verge of being the second highest grossing Pixar film ever in the nation, taking over the spot currently held by Incredibles 2.