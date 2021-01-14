If Chris Evans' Captain America Returns To The MCU, We Want To See These 5 Things

Captain America Meets Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm

Our last entry here is what could be called a moon shot, but considering that we’re just speculating in this feature it seems like a fair inclusion. Late last year the comic book movie world was rocked by the news that characters from the older Spider-Man films are going to be making a comeback in the next chapter of the on-going Spider-Man series, and it has gotten a lot of fans thinking about what might also be possible as a result of resurrecting non-canon versions of major Marvel heroes. In this regard, one of the most fun ideas is the concept of having Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers meet Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm from the pair of Fantastic Four movies that were made prior to the existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have no idea how that connection would be made story-wise, but as great as it was to see Cap vs. Cap in Avengers: Endgame, having Captain America meet what appears to be a clone of himself as the Human Torch would be even better.