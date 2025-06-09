Chris Evans Is Probably Out On The MCU, But There's One Fan Wish I've Seen Online I'd Love To See Happen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding all the time, but do you want to know something even better? The TV universe is, as well.

Well, maybe "rapidly" isn’t the right word, but they’re certainly improving in specific ways. I think when we first started seeing all these Marvel TV shows – and how they were connected to the upcoming Marvel films – all of us were excited. Many of the series began back in 2021, when we were all still stuck at home. Since movie theaters were closed, it was the only Marvel we could get at the time.

However, they began to slow down, or some received heavy backlash, and the MCU decided to adopt a quality-over-quantity approach, which I completely agree with. So, the TV shows became few and far between, with only a couple being released at a time. Most recently, it was Daredevil: Born Again, and soon, it’ll be Ironheart , which looks fantastic.

But, fans have a suggestion for a television show that I’ve been thinking about for quite a while, and now I have to discuss why it would work.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The MCU Shows Are Fun, And Fans Would Like To See Steve Rogers In One

Like I said in the beginning, I’m not saying that MCU shows aren’t fun because, trust me, they are. I’ve been their biggest fan.

While there are some that I probably won’t revisit (like Secret Invasion), there are others that have not only expanded my love for the characters that are followed, but also introduced me to new characters that I really wouldn’t have cared about if not for this series.

For example, WandaVision, of course, made me love Wanda and her Scarlet Witch moments even more throughout the franchise. Ms. Marvel introduced me to Kamala Khan and her awesomeness, and I found the series to be great for teens. I would have loved to see more. Heck, even Hawkeye gave me a greater appreciation for the effective archer and, of course, made me love Kate Bishop.

I’m excited about the new TV shows that are coming out, but there’s one series that fans have talked about that I really think would be fun if Marvel wanted to pull it off – and it involves Steve Rogers.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wouldn’t It Be Cool To See Steve Rogers Return The Infinity Stones?

The fan idea that I’ve seen everywhere and one that has grown on me more and more, is Steve’s journey returning the Infinity Stones. We clearly see that when Steve returns to the present and hands Sam the shield to be Captain America (honestly, Sam Wilson’s Captain America is my favorite ), he has aged. A lot. He looks like he'll be on death’s doorstep pretty soon.

However, we also know that Steve went through a great deal to return all six of those stones. Sure, he went back to specific periods – which is how it led him to spend his days with Peggy – but we also know that he went back to different parts of the universe to return them.

Just think of all the craziness that could happen during that mission – something that we did not see at all.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We’d Be Able To See So Many Cool Cameos

Throughout the movies where we see the stones, we also know that they’re often associated with major characters from the past who return to be a part of that stone’s appearance. For example, with the Soul Stone , we obviously saw Red Skull again, from Captain America: The First Avenger. So, who knows what the heck would go on if Steve Rogers saw him again?

Aside from people in Steve’s past, there were other cameos we could see again, as well – maybe Tom Hiddleston’s Loki once again, or perhaps someone else that we haven’t seen in a long time. There could be a lot of room to explore.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It Could Lead To Us Connecting More With Steve’s Ending

I wrote a whole article not that long ago about how I don’t really connect with Steve’s ending that much anymore, and I still stand by that.

It’s been six years since Avengers: Endgame was released. I know, it’s hard to really think about that after everything that has happened – both in the MCU and just in real life – but it has been that long. Over time, I’ve learned that I really don’t like the ending that they gave Steve.

You can read more about it in my previous article, but the basis is that Steve abandoning his life with Bucky, Sam, and everyone else in the present world was something that felt somewhat out of character for him. Peggy was a one-time love of his, but they never really had anything together aside from, essentially, shared trauma in the war. While that is a quick way to bond, does that lead to them having an entire life together?

That’s what I think this series would answer really well – the why of Steve staying behind to spend his life with her. I could understand if they had been together previously, with serious history, but these two were never truly a couple, and the idea of Steve leaving leaving the life he did have to spend his life with her is surprising in a way.

Perhaps we’d get to see more of their interactions together that led him to make that decision. Maybe we could actually witness their relationship unfold and examine Steve’s mental struggle, such as his decision to stay behind and live out his life rather than return to the present. But instead, all we see is that he returns old.

It’s not the end of the world, but something like that would give great context. And it’s not like we haven’t seen Peggy again in live-action form in one way or another – we saw her as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, even if just for a little moment. Having her return would be fun.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I Just Wish We Saw Chris Evans Again In Some Way

I think also what it comes down to is that I wouldn’t mind seeing Chris Evans again in some way in the MCU. I didn’t used to feel like that, but hey, if we’re bringing Robert Downey Jr. back to play Doctor Doom as a different variant of himself, why not bring back Evans as a different variant of Steve Rogers or, better yet, do this type of series?

I don’t want to see him as a random Human Torch cameo like they did in Deadpool & Wolverine. That’s fun and all, but it’s not the type of Evans content I’m looking for. There’s a lot of room for growth with this idea and a lot of different avenues it could go down to really make it work for his character and give him a great send-off. But for now, I suppose I’ll sit and wait.

The MCU certainly does feel like it’s shifting directions with its television shows, so who knows? We might end up getting something from Evans after all if he decides to come back. Only time will tell.