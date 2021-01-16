Promising Young Woman Ending Explained: What Really Happened And How Cassie Pulled It Off

Promising Young Woman has been in theaters for a couple of weeks now. But with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on movie theaters many folks are choosing to watch films from the comfort (and safety) of their own homes. Fortunately, Emerald Fennell’s directorial debut was made available for PVOD today. The film follows Cassie, played by Carey Mulligan, as she takes vengeance on predatory men and those that have wronged her in the past.

If you are here, I sincerely hope you’ve already watched Promising Young Woman. If you haven't, make sure you are a-okay with Promising Young Woman Spoilers, because this article is full of them. Seriously, this movie is a vicious, wild ride and is best experienced with fresh, unspoiled eyes. Now that we’ve taken care of that, we can jump into the Promising Young Woman ending, how Carey Mulligan’s Cassie pulled it off, and what the ending means for Bo Burnham’s Ryan.