Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Avatar 2 Image Reveals Gorgeous New Setting

Jake in Avatar

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Avatar franchise has already had a fascinating life in the public eye. James Cameron's 2009 movie became the highest grossing film of all time, and showed what motion capture technology was truly capable of. But it's been over a decade of waiting for the sequels, although luckily Pandora's theme park attractions have helped to satiate the rabid fandom. But Cameron is hard at work on the sequels, and now we can see one new location coming to Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 is the first of the sequel, and James Cameron has already finished the photography needed to make the highly anticipated blockbuster into a reality. And while filming continues on the third film, producer Jon Landau has been sharing exciting updates from the set. The latest includes concept art for Metkayina village on Pandora. Check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? The first Avatar brought tons of stunning visuals to the big screen, and it's clear that James Cameron is going to continue raising the bar in the upcoming sequels. We've seen the cast doing extensive work in the water, and now we can see the water village they'll be occupying on the surface.

This Avatar 2 image comes to us from the personal Instagram of producer Jon Landau, who has been helping to buoy anticipation for the sequel through exciting images from the set. Many of these included the set working underwater, with Kate Winslet in particular filming sequences at the bottom of a pool. This is done thanks to the introduction of the reef Na'vi tribe known as the Metkayina. Their village is shown above, allowing easy access to Pandora's waters.

The original Avatar movie is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The Metkayina are free divers, who live very different lifestyles than the Na'vi tribe we were introduced to in the original Avatar movie. The first sequel is set 13 years later, and the big blue creatures will have to unite when the evil forces at the RDA return to finish what they started. The franchise is expected to be greatly expanded throughout the next two movies, and there's no telling what James Cameron has up his sleeve.

It may have taken a decade for filming to begin, but James Cameron and company have been hard at work diving back into Avatar while in production down under. Avatar 2 and 3 are being filmed back to back, before the extensive visual effects are tackled. And luckily the producers have been generous with peeling back the curtain on the movies' production.

Avatar 2 is currently expected to hit theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Why James Cameron’s Avatar 3 Feels Even More Real
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Avatar 2 1w Avatar 2 Sydney Skubic
Why James Cameron’s Avatar 3 Feels Even More Real news 1M Why James Cameron’s Avatar 3 Feels Even More Real Mike Reyes
James Cameron Shares Another Epic Avatar 2 Set Photo As Filming Wraps For The Year news 1M James Cameron Shares Another Epic Avatar 2 Set Photo As Filming Wraps For The Year Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Fatale Dec 18, 2020 Fatale Rating TBD
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Jun 25, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
What Marvel Studios Did During Its Unexpected Year 'Off' In 2020 TBD What Marvel Studios Did During Its Unexpected Year 'Off' In 2020 Rating TBD
The Queen's Gambit Creator Has A Wild New Sci-Fi Show Heading To TV TBD The Queen's Gambit Creator Has A Wild New Sci-Fi Show Heading To TV Rating TBD
Star Wars Books Reveals New Way Lightsabers Are Used TBD Star Wars Books Reveals New Way Lightsabers Are Used Rating TBD
Why Fast And Furious 9 Is Introducing John Cena As Dom’s Brother, According To Vin Diesel TBD Why Fast And Furious 9 Is Introducing John Cena As Dom’s Brother, According To Vin Diesel Rating TBD
WandaVision's 10 Creepiest Moments From The First Two Episodes On Disney+ TBD WandaVision's 10 Creepiest Moments From The First Two Episodes On Disney+ Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information