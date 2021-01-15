Avatar 2 Image Reveals Gorgeous New Setting

Leave a Comment
The Avatar franchise has already had a fascinating life in the public eye. James Cameron's 2009 movie became the highest grossing film of all time, and showed what motion capture technology was truly capable of. But it's been over a decade of waiting for the sequels, although luckily Pandora's theme park attractions have helped to satiate the rabid fandom. But Cameron is hard at work on the sequels, and now we can see one new location coming to Avatar 2.
Avatar 2 is the first of the sequel, and James Cameron has already finished the photography needed to make the highly anticipated blockbuster into a reality. And while filming continues on the third film, producer Jon Landau has been sharing exciting updates from the set. The latest includes concept art for Metkayina village on Pandora. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? The first Avatar brought tons of stunning visuals to the big screen, and it's clear that James Cameron is going to continue raising the bar in the upcoming sequels. We've seen the cast doing extensive work in the water, and now we can see the water village they'll be occupying on the surface.
This Avatar 2 image comes to us from the personal Instagram of producer Jon Landau, who has been helping to buoy anticipation for the sequel through exciting images from the set. Many of these included the set working underwater, with Kate Winslet in particular filming sequences at the bottom of a pool. This is done thanks to the introduction of the reef Na'vi tribe known as the Metkayina. Their village is shown above, allowing easy access to Pandora's waters.
The Metkayina are free divers, who live very different lifestyles than the Na'vi tribe we were introduced to in the original Avatar movie. The first sequel is set 13 years later, and the big blue creatures will have to unite when the evil forces at the RDA return to finish what they started. The franchise is expected to be greatly expanded throughout the next two movies, and there's no telling what James Cameron has up his sleeve.
It may have taken a decade for filming to begin, but James Cameron and company have been hard at work diving back into Avatar while in production down under. Avatar 2 and 3 are being filmed back to back, before the extensive visual effects are tackled. And luckily the producers have been generous with peeling back the curtain on the movies' production.
