As Tron: Ares’ Trailer Shows Jared Leto’s Character And Others From The Grid Invading The Real World, I’ve Got Chills Over One Small Detail

For years, there’d been talk of a third Tron film, and the project (unfortunately) went through its share of starts and stops. The project seemed to gain true momentum in 2017, though, when Jared Leto boarded it and, now, we’re months away from the release of Tron: Ares. Footage has been kept close to the vest as you can imagine but, now, the first official trailer for the 2025 movie schedule entry has been released. Not only does it feature cool footage of Leto’s renegade program, but it also features a quick, vocal cameo that has me pumped.

Ares And Co. Enter The Real World In A Big Way

Per the few plot details that have been released about Ares, the film sees the eponymous character – along with others – leaving the Grid and entering the real world. The protagonist makes the leap due to being tasked with a mission and, as of right now, his exact goals are unclear. Nevertheless, as you can see in the footage above, he manages to cause some true chaos, as these worlds collide for the first time.

There are some truly striking images here, including some that, as a fan, I never thought I’d actually bear witness to. Honestly, the sheer sight of elements from the Grid appearing in a real-world setting is just so surreal. I particularly love the striking shot of a Lightcyle tearing through a patrol car. And, of course, it’s wild to see a Recognizer floating against the night sky, too, as Greta Lee’s character runs for her life.

There's A Vocal Cameo In The Tron: Ares Trailer That Has Me Hyped

The trailer is definitely cool-looking, but there’s one particular tidbit that I’m simply geeking out about – and you might know what it is. Near the end of the trailer, an unseen character asks, “Ready? ‘Cause there’s no going back.” That voice belongs to none other than Kevin Flynn, who’s played by returning franchise OG Jeff Bridges. Honestly, just the sound of Bridges’ voice sends a chill down my spine. Anyone familiar with the franchise’s and Flynn’s journey up to this point, certainly knows that this is an auspicious occasion.

Tron: Ares rides into theaters on October 10. In the meantime, you can stream the first two installments in the series using a Disney+ subscription.

