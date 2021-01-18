Liam Neeson Wants Another Shot At Playing Clash Of The Titans’ Zeus

So is it actually possible that Liam Neeson could get another shot at playing Zeus? Well, while no project is ever really truly dead in Hollywood, it’s probably fair to say that the most likely path for that to happen would be a spin-off instead of a direct sequel. While Clash Of The Titans was a massive worldwide box office hit when it was first released in early 2010 (given a nice bump from 3D ticket sales post-Avatar), the follow-up made nearly $200 million less when it came out almost exactly two years later. That seemed to shut the door on the whole enterprise, but if Neeson’s passion for the role is real enough, one might wonder if the folks at Warner Bros. might consider developing some ideas.