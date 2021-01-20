That Time George Clooney Bombed His Singing Audition For O Brother, Where Art Thou

To be a talented actor is one thing, but to be a talented actor and singer is something else entirely. It’s less common these days for actors to be expected to sing in addition to act, with rare exceptions, of course. Despite having access to technology that allows actors to have their characters' singing voice be recorded by professional singers, some still like to take a crack at it the old-fashioned way. Sometimes it works; just look at Bradley Cooper's performance in A Star Is Born. Conversely, not everyone can be as lucky, or talented, in the singing department as Cooper. George Clooney found out as much when working on the Coen Brothers’ O' Brother Where Art Thou, where he bombed his singing audition.