‘You Never Get Used To It!’ Think George Clooney’s Newly Dyed Hair Looks A Little Off? He’s Right There With You

If you know George Clooney’s best movies , you probably recognize his effortless charm, stylish silver hair, and classic look. Lately, though, fans have been taking a second look. The former Batman actor has swapped his signature silver locks for a shockingly brunette hairstyle, and it's not for a 2025 movie release , but for a role on Broadway. Don't worry, the star thinks the look is a little off as well.

The Oscar winner is currently starring in the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck, a stage adaptation of the 2005 film he directed and co-wrote, which is one of the best movies of the 2000s . To step into the role of iconic broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow, the Ocean's 11 actor traded his signature salt-and-pepper locks for a striking, jet-black dye job. And in a recent interview, posted to CBS Mornings' official Instagram account , he admitted he’s just as unsettled by the look as everyone else:

I know, it’s [the dark hair look] not good…

The Up in the Air veteran replied bluntly, chuckling in response to Gayle King, who mentioned she had to take a minute to recognize the star. King pushed back a little, saying, “I didn’t say it wasn’t good,” but the Kentucky-born A-lister wasn’t having it, interjecting:

Oh, it’s not… I’m not used to it, you never get used to it. I started getting gray when I was 25. So, I’ve been gray most of my life. So, it’s not my favorite look. My wife, she doesn’t, she thinks it’s funny.

Fair enough. I can imagine having dark hair now feels more like a costume than a return to his roots–pun intended. But what does his kids think about the new doo? The Oscar-nominated director continued:

…They [his children] laugh at it because, honestly, nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dying your hair.

It’s a rare moment of unfiltered self-awareness from an actor who’s spent decades dodging the Hollywood age trap.

The transformation is proving successful. Good Night, and Good Luck is generating strong early excitement, and George Clooney's portrayal of Edward Murrow marks his Broadway debut, which has drawn close attention from both fans and critics. His stark black hair contributes to the 1950s newsman look, although it has led to some confusion among fans online.

Still, according to The Daily Mail, the opening night audience was filled with A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, and Rande Gerber. The original film on which the play is based received six Oscar nominations and featured a talented cast, including Robert Downey Jr. and Patricia Clarkson. It focused on Edward R. Murrow’s high-stakes journalism during the McCarthy era. Clooney’s stage adaptation introduces this story to a new generation, and even if it involves a questionable dye job, he is clearly willing to embrace that challenge.

