Halloween Kills Director Makes The Delayed Sequel Sound Like Chaos

Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills

Since last spring, a number of highly anticipated movies were delayed in hopes of making box office numbers once audiences return to theaters. This includes David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, which was meant to arrive in theaters last October, but was pushed back a full year. That hasn't stopped anticipation for the sequel from building, and the filmmaker recently made it seem like the follow-up will be complete chaos.

2018's Halloween was a record breaking success for Blumhouse, and two sequels were quickly ordered for David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride. The timeline-altering project focused on Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode and her trauma, and Halloween Kills is expected to focus on the town of Haddonfield. Green recently spoke about the mysterious contents of the thriller, saying:

This film is about community fear, paranoia, misinformation and crowd panic. This movie is a great popcorn genre movie and not really any kind of statement, but it’s strange how things line up. It couldn’t be a more interesting time to release a movie like this.

Well, that's intriguing. It looks like Halloween Kills is going to have plenty of wild action, as an entire town arms up and attempts to take on Michael Myers themselves. There's no telling how many people The Shape will rip through in the process, especially once reuniting with survivors from his original 1978 attack.

David Gordon Green's comments to Empire are sure to excite the generations of Halloween fans out there. With the narrative of Halloween Kills picking up immediately after the events of the last film, smart money says it's going to be action-packed from the jump. Green previously mentioned how he'll be hitting the ground running with the sequel, rather than bogging it down with too much exposition. Plus, it's expected to have a massive bodycount.

As he mentioned, Halloween Kills will show how Haddonfield is thrust into chaos upon the realization that Michael Myers was back. And since Laurie and her family failed to kill him in her burning home, the masked murderer will be on the loose. And the first footage from the slasher showed various characters arming up and preparing to take on The Shape themselves.

Halloween Kills will feature a number of returning characters from John Carpenter's 1978 original, further proving how much influence David Gordon Green is taking from that horror classic. Joining Jamie Lee Curtis are OG actor Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers, who are all reprising their roles decades later. Additionally, newcomers Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet are playing adult version of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam respectively.

While Halloween Kills is completed and ready for distribution, it was unfortunately pushed back a full calendar year. Considering the box office victory of its predecessor this decision made a great deal of sense for Blumhouse, although it was definitely disappointing news. Luckily the studio has committed to bringing the film to theaters this coming October, regardless of how open theaters are.

Halloween Kills is currently expected to hit theaters on October 15th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

New Halloween Kills Image Shows Michael Myers' Return
