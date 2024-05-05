Alexandra Daddario’s Going All In On Black Bikini Summer By Wearing The Look To The Gym Too

Alexandra Daddario is getting a little R&R, but she’s apparently the type of lady who likes to work out on vacation. This is not an admonition; I do this too. However, what’s diffferent about the actress and myself is that apparently when the weather is hot, she likes to work out in a bikini. It’s certainly giving black bikini summer a new meaning. Take a look.

The actress has seemingly been in Miami (judging by her second post) with her pal Morgan Nalley, which showed the two heading out to an F1 Miami Grand Prix event running from May 3 through May 5. Photographers at the event caught snaps of her in the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage on May 4th and at the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith Launch Celebration at Rubell Museum on May 3.

She separately shared the photos of the two of them spending time in the sand, as well as the video of her toning up. There's certainly a big juxtaposition between a day at the beach and a day at the races.

Black bikinis have long been a classic staple of the beach wardrobe, but the color really picked up last summer, and seems to be right back on trend in terms of celebrity fashion this summer. Kylie Jenner threw out a black bikini post just as the weather started heating up, and Sydney Sweeney followed suit , outfit pun intended. Khloé Kardashian also wore the trend just a few days ago whilst sharing pics from the family’s gorgeous Turks and Caicos vacation. Meanwhile, the weather is actually warming up, so I’d expect more of the look to make an appearance in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Daddario is often a woman about town and she can frequently be seen going to fun new locations and making appearances at events. She took her mom to a dinner in celebration of fashion brand Roger Vivier earlier this year, for example. (And her mom returned the favor by calling her out for too much sideboob .) She was also photographed at some major events like the US Open and the Women in Hollywood night that happened late last year.

However, this is definitely the first time I’ve seen someone rock a black bikini at the gym. Daddario seems perfectly comfortable bench pressing with dumbbells in a swimsuit, but I’m not sure I’d be able to do it. I think I’d be too worried about movement, though who knows? Perhaps Ms. Daddario got good at working out in swimwear during her time training for Baywatch ? You gotta think that was one of the requirements of the job.

Really, given her outfit and her lack of shoes, I’m guessing this was a spur of the moment thing and not actually how she works out every day, but I guess whatever goes when in Miami…