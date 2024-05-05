Gen V Producers Share Season 2 Update Regarding Chance Perdomo's Andre, And It Makes Sense After Seeing The Boys Season 4 Trailer

The superhero spinoff saga Gen V was set to start production on Season 2 in April, but those particular plans were held off due to the tragic death of co-star Chance Perdomo via motorcycle crash. A little over a month has passed, with Prime Video debuting the bonkers first trailer for The Boys ’ upcoming fourth season , and the college-set offshoot’s producers have shared a new update regarding plans for Perdomo’s character Andre.

The official Gen V X account shared the following message, attributing it to the show’s producers:

As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.

It’s likely that most fans who watched the first season via Amazon Prime subscription wouldn’t have expected to see a new actor taking over the role of Andre in Gen V Season 2. But it wouldn’t have been the most surprising revelation, given how important the character was to the story in Season 1. As a fan, I’m glad that Perdomo’s portrayal of Andre will be the only version, and I’m definitely interested to see how the actor will be honored as the story goes forward.

While production was suspended indefinitely in the immediate aftermath of the actor’s death, this update confirms that Season 2 will begin filming in earnest in May 2024, with the creative team having to use the period of mourning to figure out how to reshape the story in a way that presumably pulls Andre out of it, while also filling in those blanks. Interestingly enough, the The Boys direction in Season 4 could possibly make it easier for Gen V to readjust from a narrative perspective.

How The Boys Season 4 Trailer Offers A Possible Clue About Gen V Season 2

As those who watched Gen V's first season no doubt remember, it ended with Antony Starr's Homelander making a less than savory appearance that put blame for Godolkin's chaos on the protagonists, while the true offenders Cate and Sam were labeled "Guardians" for their purportedly heroic duties.

Indeed, Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann's supes can be spotted slightly out of focus next to Jesse T. Usher's A-Train in one shot from The Boys' Season 4 promo, as seen below:

It's presumed that both Cate and Sam will return to Gen V Season 2, assuming they don't both get killed off during the bloody carnage that The Boys delivers in any given episode. But the fact that those characters crossed over into the mothership comic book adaptation, on top of the various deaths in the spinoff's first season, means Gen V's producers will likely be casting new heroes and big bads for the next suped-up arc.

Such storytelling details could feasibly make it easier for the writers to write Chance Perdomo's Andre out in a meaningful way that doesn't cheapen anything that's come before. Given than he was one of the scapegoats being blamed for Cate and Sam's acts, perhaps Andre has to go into hiding, but still aids his friends' efforts from afar. Or maybe we'll learn that Andre sacrificed himself in some feat of selfless bravery as a way of introducing one or more new characters to Season 2.

The most important thing here is that Gen V's team is intent on paying respect to the gone-too-soon actor and the impact he had within this fan-favorite universe. So here's hoping they stick the landing as hard as everything else that got struck in Season 1, including that giant penis.

For those who haven't yet checked out The Boys Season 4 trailer, grab some goggles and feast your eyes on the below: