J.K. Rowling Reveals She Told Alan Rickman About Snape’s Harry Potter Secret Long Before Anyone Else On Set Knew

Few fictional teachers have been as impactful as the complex and enigmatic Professor Severus Snape. Played with a captivating blend of mystery and intensity by the late Alan Rickman, Snape's true allegiance remained one of the saga’s most gripping mysteries. Now, recent revelations from the book series author, J.K. Rowling, shed light on an intriguing behind-the-scenes interaction that helped shape this iconic performance. And, apparently, Rickman was the only actor on set in the know.

In an upcoming interview set to be published on her website, the writer offers fans a peek into the off-camera chats that helped shape one of the film series' most pivotal characters. According to a preview of the interview in today's Times of London (via jkrowling.com ), J.K. Rowling recalls a key conversation with the Die Hard star. Alan Rickman apparently reached out to Rowling because he had some keen questions about his on-screen alter ego. She shared:

He rang me up and said, ‘Look, I’m spinning plates here. I really need to understand what Snape’s up to. Am I a pure baddie?’ He was the only person I told: ‘You were in love with Harry’s mother.’

After having a role under his belt like one of the most iconic cinematic villains of all time, Hans Gruber, the British sstar had his trepidations about playing another villain and almost passed on the Potter franchise . Luckily for the actor -- and fans -- Professor Snape was a far more layered character. Further detailing their conversation, J.K. Rowling explained the dual nature of the Potions Professor’s role to Alan Rickman:

I talked him through it: ‘You are a double agent. But you do dislike Harry. You can’t overcome your quite visceral dislike of this boy who looks just like your arch enemy.’ So I told Alan Rickman what was coming, way before it came in the movies.

This early insight was pivotal for the actor, allowing him to shape a character who was not just a simple antagonist but a deeply conflicted figure driven by lost love and enduring bitterness. From the first film to the last, the Galaxy Quest actor’s portrayal of Snape consistently hinted at the character's intricate allegiance and tormented past, elements that were pivotal to the saga’s ultimate revelations. Snape’s transformation from Harry’s tormentor to his protector, clandestinely battling against Voldemort and his forces, is one of the series' most captivating narratives.

J.K. Rowling’s interview also touches on the emotional toll of writing the Harry Potter series, particularly the deaths of key characters. She reflects on the necessity and pain of these plot developments, stating:

Killing Snape was awful. I always knew he was going to go. I couldn’t bear killing Lupin and Tonks [Harry’s teacher and his wife], that was so sad. Oh and Fred [Weasley].

Alan Rickman, who passed away in 2016, portrayed Snape throughout all eight films of the best-selling book series. His multifaceted portrayal of Severus remains a standout in cinematic history, becoming a fan favorite. The actor was clearly enriched by his early, exclusive insights into Snape’s loyalties and motivations.

As for J.K. Rowling, she is currently working on finishing two more books in her detective Cormoran Strike series and has plans for six more. Her upcoming interview will touch on writing and will be posted on her website this Monday, May 6. As the world’s bestselling author, with over 600 million books sold, her insights into her writing process and character development are intriguing for fans and enlightening for aspiring writers and creatives.

