After Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reveals Why He Turned Down The Original Story For Deadpool And Wolverine, I Can’t Stop Thinking About How Fun It Could’ve Been

There are more than a few cool upcoming Marvel movies set to hit theaters in the near future, but the next entry on the Phase 5 slate may be one of the most exciting. I’m talking about Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to grace the silver screen in all its gory, hilarious and profane glory this July. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and co. are telling a multiversal story that sees the two titular characters joining forces. It looks like a hoot but, after the OG pitch (which studio head honcho Kevin Feige shot down), I can’t stop thinking about just how much fun it could’ve been.

What Was Originally Planned For The Third Entry In The Marvel Franchise?

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is that the witty Wade Wlson finds himself tasked with a major mission by the Time Variance Authority. And, in the process of navigating the multiverse, he comes across a despondent Logan variant. The original story would've played out a bit differently. Wilson actor Ryan Reynolds divulged the details during a recent interview. As he explained, the threequel’s structure was going to be very similar to that of an iconic motion picture. Reynolds says that the film was a:

… Rashomon story about Wolverine and Deadpool and something that they got into together, but told from three completely different perspectives. It was a way to make a large-scale movie in a very small way.

Directed by the incomparable Akira Kurosawa, the 1950 film takes place in Heian-era Japan. It’s there that a number of individuals attempt to explain how a Samurai was murdered in a forest, though each person’s account differs from the last. The acclaimed Kurosawa movie’s plot device has truly penetrated the culture and has been utilized (and parodied) by films and TV shows alike. The fact that the D&W team initially wanted to go that route for the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick speaks volumes to Rashomon’s influence. Ultimately, as Kevin Feige explained to Empire Magazine , though, he had to pass on that vision for a specific reason:

The truth is, I wasn’t even sure how to incorporate Deadpool yet. I was very much thinking about how to bring mutants and the X-Men into [the MCU], and I thought it needed to be more than just playing the hits. But the truth is, Ryan is an idea machine. So he may have pitched that to me, but he also pitched 25 other thoughts and ideas.

When it comes to MCU movies, the filmmakers – in many instances – do have to consider how the tales they tell impact the larger fictional continuity (or multiple continuities in Deadpool’s case). So the studio president’s sentiments are understandable. However, that doesn’t mean one can’t still lament the OG plan.

Why The Rashomon Approach Could’ve Been Great For Deadpool & Wolverine

As a whole, the Deadpool franchise has been a breath of fresh air for the superhero genre. Its first entry, which dropped in 2016, was particularly a nice shot in the arm for comic book movies as a whole. I think that adapting the Rashomon method for the third movie would’ve been refreshing for this growing series. Yes, it’s been used in other productions, as I mentioned, but it could’ve been hilarious to see it applied to Wade Wilson’s unpredictable escapades.

The mere thought of the Merc with a Mouth spinning a yarn about a sticky situation involving Wolverine is enough to make me laugh. I can imagine the talkative antihero would embellish more than a few details when sharing his account. And, considering the meta nature of these movies, he may have actually name-dropped Akira Kurosawa’s film at some point.

Meanwhile, Logan’s recollection of events would’ve probably been more serious but humorously so. I also can’t help but wonder who the third perspective would come from. Yet, whoever they might have been, they probably would’ve been the person to voice the objective story that gets to the bottom of the primary issue.

Chances are I’m going to continue thinking about the Rashomon-inspired route at least until I finally see the actual Marvel movie. And please don’t misunderstand me. While I like the other idea, the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and more have sold me on the direction that Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Feige and co. agreed upon. Hopefully, it does add some cool elements to the X-Man’s solo series and contribute to the larger MCU in keen ways.