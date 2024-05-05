’It’s Not The Same’: Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Wasn’t Ready To Return To The Kardashians After Having Her Fourth Baby

Rejoice, reality TV fans, as a major title is making its return in just a few weeks. The Kardashians is set to kick off its fifth season later this month and, if history is anything to go by, it should be an entertaining set of installments for Hulu subscribers . With that, the Kardashian-Jenner family have already started to do promotional work for it. Eldest sibling Kourtney is handling her professional obligations as per usual and has done so after welcoming her fourth child. The 45-year-old media personality is now getting candid about getting back to the job postpartum, even admitting that she wasn’t ready to return to the show after giving birth.

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snapshots from her recent promo work for her family’s flagship show. The mother of four looks absolutely stunning in the snapshots that she dropped on the platform. On the outside, she seemed to be handling the photoshoot in stride, as she’s done many over the years. However, via her caption, she opened up about the feelings she had while be photographed:

BTS shooting all the promos for our [The Kardashians] billboards n’ stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day. And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas.

Back in June 2023, Kourtney Kardashian revealed her fourth pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert, during which her husband, Travis Barker, was performing. Barker and Kardashian welcomed their baby , a boy named Rocky 13 Barker, in November 2023. Since then, the Poosh founder has been taking care of her child and, as mentioned in the caption, the little one was with her during the shoot. Yet it would seem that, amid the event, she still pined for her time at home with her baby. While she said being with her child in a work context is “not the same” as being with him at home, Kardashian further explained why she’s currently maintaining an upbeat attitude:

But something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives! I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!

I’d imagine that a number of working mothers would agree that being able to take your child to work is a serious luxury. Some may also relate to the notion of not quite being ready to get back on the job after giving birth. It’s true that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians veteran is in a more privileged position than most, but her feelings are absolutely still valid and relatable. Check out her post, complete with the photos down below:

One would think that Season 5 of The Kardashians will cover the birth of Kravis’ baby. After all, KUWTK chronicled some other major births in the family. As a whole, viewers could get an intimate look at the couple’s journey to the delivery room, where Travis Barker played drums while preparing for his baby boy’s arrival. What trumps the entertainment factor in regard to importance, though, is the comfortability that Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have moving forward. It seems that this postpartum period has been an adjustment for Kardashian, but it’s lovely to see that she’s pushing forward while still caring for her kid.

You can see what’s in store for the star, her hubby and of course, her famous brood when The Kardashians Season 5 premieres on Hulu on May 23 as part of the 2024 TV schedule . You can also stream past seasons ahead of time, in the event that you need to catch up.