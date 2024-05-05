How To Watch The Responder Season 2 Online And Watch Martin Freeman's Cop Drama From Anywhere

How To Watch The Responder Season 2 Online

Watch The Responder Season 2: Synopsis

The BBC is on a streak at the moment, with some of its most watched original dramas in recent years getting big second seasons. Vigil, The Tourist and Blue Lights have all made popular returns, and now it's the turn of The Responder Season 2.

Set in Liverpool in the UK, The Responder is centered on Chris Carson. Played by a Bafta-nominated Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, Sherlock), Carson is a cop struggling with an unravelling private life, the damage caused by childhood trauma, and a career moving in the wrong direction. Previously an inspector, he now patrols the city's streets by night.

Unable to do right for doing wrong, Season 1 saw the protagonist become personally embroiled in a murky web of dodgy drug deals and aggravated robberies, putting a strain on his conscience that no amount of therapy was likely to ease.

Expect the same levels of tension, pathos and black humor for the second run, in which Carson will seek to repair his ailing marriage to Kate (MyAnna Buring), find some redemption with his abusive father (Bernard Hill) and hit the streets once again with junior partner Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo) – just don't expect it all to go smoothly.

Find out all the details about the series below including how to watch The Responder Season 2 online and stream every episode wherever you are in the world.

How to watch The Responder Season 2 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The Responder Season 2 returns on Sunday, May 5, with new episodes airing on the free-to-air channel, BBC One on every Sunday at 9pm BST for its five episode run.

If you want to stream online or are hoping to watch back later on catch-up, you can do so via the BBC's free online streaming platform, BBC iPlayer, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ). You should also have a valid TV licence.

And if you haven't yet seen Season 1 or want to rewatch it before Season 2 starts, then all previous episodes can also be streamed for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch The Responder from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Responder just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Responder as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch The Responder Season 2 free online in Australia

Australian viewers can watch The Responder Season 2 on the SBS channel, beginning with a double-header on Thursday, May 30 from 9.30pm AEST. The remaining episodes will air weekly thereafter.

To watch The Responder online or on catch-up, you can do so via the network's SBS On Demand service. It’s a completely free service – just create an account and start streaming.

Can I watch The Responder Season 2 in North America?

The first season of The Responder found a home on both Amazon Prime Video and BritBox in North America. You can catch up with Season 1 episodes on those streaming services if you're in the US or Canada.

However, no North America release date has been announced for Season 2 at the time of writing – either on those platforms or anywhere else.

So if you're a Brit or Aussie abroad who's desperate to watch, then we can only suggest that you try using a VPN to avoid the geo-restrictions that the BBC iPlayer and SBS On Demand put in place.

The Responder Season 2 Trailer

The Responder Season 2 Episodes Schedule

When Is The Release Date Of The Responder Season 2? The Responder Season 2 starts on Sunday, May 5. The season premiere is at 9pm BST on TV on BBC One, and available to stream online via the BBC iPlayer. There has been no announcement at the time of writing as to the release date in the US or Canada. It starts on Thursday, May 30 in Australia.