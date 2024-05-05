Billie Lourd Spent Star Wars Day With Her Daughter At Disney Parks, And Fans Had All The Sweet Carrie Fisher-Related Responses

This weekend marked yet another Star Wars Day and, as expected, it featured fun tributes from fans and members of the franchise alike. (Mace Windu actor Samuel L. Jackson celebrated particularly early this year.) Another series alum that took in the festivities was Billie Lourd, who notably played Lieutenant Connix in the sequel trilogy. Of course, Lourd is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher , who became a pop culture icon for her portrayal of Princess Leia Organa. Lourd has kept the SW vibes flowing since losing her mom and, this year, she spent May the 4th with her daughter at Disney Parks. And what’s even sweeter is that under her post, fans left some great comments related to Fisher.

By now, many have likely had an opportunity to visit the Galaxy’s Edge locations of Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which have much to offer fans. Said places can also provide truly memorable experiences for parents and their children, as evidenced by social media updates that some share. Based on the American Horror Story vet’s Instagram post, she herself had a sweet moment with her 16-month-old baby girl, Jackson. In photos shared by the 31-year-old actress, you can see the adorable pair holding up a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop at the DL Resort. Check it out:

If there’s any single major theme in the Star Wars saga, it’s the idea of legacies. The Force is strong in the Skywalker line, and I’d like to think that there’s something remarkable about Billie Lourd and her family as well. She’s a talented actress in her own right, and she’s preceded by mom Carrie Fisher and maternal grandmother Debbie Reynolds. It would be an understatement to say that Fisher and Reynolds were phenomenal actresses, and they were also incredibly close. I love that Lourd is making memories with her own child now and keeping the galaxy far, far away in the mix while doing that.

The reactions to the Booksmart alum’s post are also lovely, with many noting how sweet it is that she’s spending time with her little girl in such a way. Unsurprisingly, though, many are also making mention of her late mom, who died in 2016 of cardiac arrest. Check out some of the messages that people shared in response to her daughter’s May the 4th update:

Your mom was my childhood hero and forever will be. I have a Leia tattoo on my leg. - lauren_alex_photography

Much love. Carrie is 4ever in our hearts. Also, omg your Mickey ears, they’re Leia buns?!?!🤍 - labeilledoux

May the Fourth be with you Billie!!! You and your mother are such inspirations and she will always be the strongest in the galaxy ❤️🤍🌌 - tylerglynn14

You’ll probably never see this but your mom was one of my greatest inspirations. May the 4th be with you, and her memory live on forever 💕 - castowayd

There are so many that love you. Your mom is a legend dude 😍❤️ It’s clear she was a great mother but how much you continue to honor her memory ❤️❤️ Stay strong XO - shellmybells

Carrie Fisher may be gone, but she’s certainly not forgotten. Today, not only do fans continue to honor her, but her friends and family do as well. Co-star and on-screen brother Mark Hamill has shared fun throwbacks featuring Fisher as well as some of their other Star Wars co-stars. In 2023, Fisher was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously. Some particularly sweet remembrances of the actress and writer have come from her daughter, though. For instance, during Star Wars Day in 2021, she shared a photo of her son, Kingston, watching Fisher in A New Hope .

One can’t help but shed a tear when seeing the continued love for Carrie Fisher and her family. I’d say that Billie Lourd is keeping her legacy alive in sweet fashion, and I hope that continues to be the case. Here’s to many more splendid May the 4th outings for Lourd and her kids at Disneyland and more, and let’s hope for continued tributes to her legendary mother.

While May 4th has passed, you can still celebrate the occasion by streaming the Star Wars movies in order using a Disney+ subscription. Also, be sure to stay in the know when it comes to upcoming SW movies and shows.