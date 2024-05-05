Megan Fox Chopped Off Her Hair And Dropped The Blue Color All In A Week’s Work

Megan Fox is always one to watch when it comes to her beauty choices and fashionable outfits. The actress has particularly been having fun with her hair over the past couple of months, showing off some new hues. Now, Fox has treated her followers to a new look, showing in separate Instagram posts that not only did she get rid of the blue, but she’s chopped off her hair for a shorter look as we head into the summer months.

As for which came first — the cut or the color — it appears to be the former, as a sponsored Instagram post on April 30 shows her shorter style while she was still rocking the blue hair. You can see those pics below:

The star of Jennifer’s Body — one of the best sexy horror movies of all time — simply can do no wrong when it comes to her style, because the blue locks still look so cute in the shorter waves. However, that look was not long for this world, as she revealed on a May 5 post that she’d gone back to brunette:

As much as I have loved the long blue waves and cotton candy-pink looks that she’s been sporting over the past couple of months, there’s something so classically beautiful about her return to brown. Maybe it’s the whole red, white and blue aesthetic she’s giving in her white tank top, denim jacket and red bandanna (which incidentally matches her dramatic red lip).

The blue hair lasted about a month, as Megan Fox initially debuted the look in early April. However, at the time it was hard to tell what color it actually was — silver? Blue? Both? It was styled in a long bob then, too, however, when we saw her again, the color was brighter, and she wore her hair in long blue waves with her darker roots showing through in parts.

Before that, the Transformers star was pretty in pink, flaunting her new look as she donned a revealing sheer metal dress on Grammys night. In the ensuing weeks she really proved that she could really pull off the pink hair look , showing it off in several sexy photo shoots on her Instagram page before ultimately saying RIP to the trend .

We’ve also seen her master the liquid hair look that Kim Kardashian is also fond of, as well as the fiery red style she wore while promoting her book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous .

So what’s prompting the quick flashes of color up top? Megan Fox has opened up about experimenting with her style fashion-wise, dipping into oversized pieces on some days, while other days feeling like, “ I need to be naked ,” so maybe her hair color is part of that. Or maybe it has something to do with whatever is going on between her and Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress suggested she was experiencing some “ summer sadness ” in a recent post and also advised single women to invest in themselves this summer, rather than chase after guys, because, “ They’re just gonna drain you. ” However, by all accounts, Megan Fox and MGK remain together, even if we don’t know if the wedding is still on .

I’m not sure there are any clues to be derived from her hair color, but the way she’s proven she can pull off any shade under the rainbow has me willing to keep an eye out for what’s coming next!