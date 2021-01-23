Why Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Isn’t Being Sent To Streaming

Within the past year, the lines have started to blur in terms of what counts as a theatrical release vs. a streaming movie. Over the Christmas holiday, Warner Bros made Wonder Woman 1984 simultaneously both, resulting in pretty dismal theatrical earnings by normal standards and spiked subscriptions for HBO Max. So what does that mean? Are more blockbusters going to follow this model? Warner Bros is opting to release all 17 of the movies in its 2021 slate in this fashion. But don’t expect every big-budget movies to fall in line and follow in its footsteps, especially Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, which sees Tom Cruise stepping back into the cockpit.