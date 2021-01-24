Rogue One’s Alan Tudyk Reveals The ‘Tricky” Aspect Of Shooting The Star Wars Film

But in working with Gareth Edwards, I love working with him. And Diego Luna is a lot of fun. There were a lot of pictures on set, like from on set, pictures that I got to see, and there’s a lot of me and Diego, and I’m laughing. I’m just laughing my ass off a lot. And we went to Maldives! ... And we went to Jordan! So we were flying all these places before they had built the thing they built for Mandalorian, where you go to Long Beach and you can be anywhere! You’re surrounded by all those screens. We were actually flying to places and doing the whole filmmaking thing, and waking up at whatever time in the morning to hook up with some Bedouins so they could take us to this one place that we could overlook to see Jedi. Seeing Stormtroopers on actual camels, and they’re like, 'Eh, we’re gonna fix the camels later!' That stuff was magic, man. Magic.