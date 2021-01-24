Robert Downey Jr. In The Karate Kid? Ralph Macchio Reveals Surprising Stars Who Almost Played Daniel LaRusso

It’s always fun to play “what if” with famous actors and films. Like, what if Johnny Depp was never Captain Jack Sparrow and Jack Black was cast instead? It's likely that a VERY different movie would be the result. Almost all movies have the potential to be completely changed with a casting decision, but the stakes seem to get higher when we’re talking about an iconic cult classic film like 1984's The Karate Kid. Apparently, the martial arts drama could have had a few different outcomes if the casting director had chosen differently, and Robert Downey Jr. is one of a few surprising stars who almost played Daniel LaRusso in the movies, instead of Ralph Macchio.