Black Panther’s Angela Bassett Shares Her Thoughts On The Decision Not To Replace Chadwick Boseman For The Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine, with every installment in Phase Three becoming a critical and box office success. One of the biggest of these movies was Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, which became a sensation and Oscar winner. Fans are eager to return to Wakanda in the upcoming sequel, although the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman certainly threw a wrench into the studio's plans. It's been confirmed that Coogler won't be recasting the role in hopes of honoring Boseman's legacy, and now actress Angela Bassett has responded to this decision.
Angela Bassett made her MCU debut playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther, a role she'd gone on to reprise briefly in Avengers: Endgame. Bassett is expected to return for the upcoming sequel alongside her co-stars, although Chadwick Boseman's absence will no doubt be palpable. The Oscar-nominated actress recently spoke to the choice not to replace Boseman as T'Challa. In her words,
It's a tremendous loss but [President of Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige] and the Marvel universe and Ryan [Coogler], the director, the writer from before, they are committed to telling [a story] and equally as much as we can, equally planned. So we are looking forward to that. Looking forward to what they come up with.
It looks like Angela Bassett is ready to return to Wakanda for Black Panther 2, and has faith in both Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige that the story will be handled well after Chadwick Boseman's passing. Although the cast and crew who will eventually assemble will still be mourning the late actor's loss.
Angela Bassett's comments to ET helps to show what it's really like working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pressure is certainly on for Black Panther 2 to deliver in a way that the 2018 original did, although Chadwick Boseman's death obviously required the story to change greatly. And fans are particularly eager to see what character takes on the mantle of Black Panther.
Immediately following Chadwick Boseman's death, there were a number of theories about how Marvel might choose to proceed. Recasting was obviously one choice that was ruled out, as was the possibility of bringing the late actor back via visual effects. While it was previously revealed that Marvel won't be going that route, Angela Bassett was asked about the CGI option in that same interview, saying:
That's interesting. Well I had not thought about that idea, but of course it is Wakanda and they are, in terms of technology, they are so far ahead of the rest of the world that they would be able to bring some of that.
Touche. Wakanda was introduced as a technologically advanced hidden society back in Black Panther, and later became a key location in the battles against Thanos' forces in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Vibranium is what what makes said tech, all of which was designed by T'Challa's genius sister Shuri.
Speaking of Shuri, Leitia Wright's character seems like a great choice to take on the mantle of Black Panther in Ryan Coogler's developing sequel. Other possible choices are Okoye or M'Baku, although there's particular power from it staying within the family. Of course, Shuri will have to make a new suit, as well as find a way to revive the heart-shaped herb that grants the powers of the Panther.
Black Panther 2 is currently expected to hit theaters sometime in 2022.