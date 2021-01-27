Disneyland's Attendance Numbers Could Be Back To Normal Sooner Than We Thought

Disneyland closed in March 2019 and, despite repeated pleas to the state from The Walt Disney Company, that has remained the case for nearly a year. There is still no plan as to when the park might finally open, but the expectation has always been that it would be a long road back to the way things were. However, one analyst firm is actually predicting that Disneyland will be back to something resembling business as usual quite quickly, as it is suggesting Disneyland attendance will be back at approximately normal levels as soon as next year.