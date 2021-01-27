Epic DCEU Fan Art Sees Ben Affleck Beating Up Jared Leto’s Joker

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is a fascinating place that is constantly keeping the general public on its collective toes. Warner Bros. has become known for altering plans based on how each new release performs, and most of the characters have yet to crossover and appear together on the big screen. This includes Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker, who are meeting for the "first" time thanks to some awesome fan art.
The DCEU's version of Batman and Joker appeared in separate movies in 2016: Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad. Their past was hinted at throughout both of those projects, but we never got to see Ben Affleck and Jared Leto truly play off each other on the big screen. Now we can see a glimpse into their history, as fan art shows Batfleck beating the teeth out of the Clown Prince of Crime in a moment that would coincide with their backstory within universe. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? The version of Bruce Wayne that we met in Batman v Superman was jaded and surprisingly violent, no longer standing by his usual code against murder. It was later revealed that Joker's grill of metal teeth was actually a result of being beaten by the Dark Knight, and this piece of fan art imagines what that moment might have looked like.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of DatriniArt, and is sure to excite the many DC Extended Universe fans out there. They've clearly got an interest in the superhero genre, and have amassed an impressive 120k followers on the social media outlet as a result. And this take on the DCEU's Batman and Joker is definitely the type of content that will get people fired up.
In the image we see Ben Affleck's hulking version of Batman, in the costume we saw in projects like Justice League. He's laying the pain on Jared Leto's Joker, who can be recognized thanks to his white skin and tattoos. It's a bloody and violent image, one that shows what Gotham's Protector was like when we met him in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Unfortunately for comic book fans, Batman and Joker have only shared one brief scene together thus far in the DCEU. It occurred via a flashback in Suicide Squad, but it was a quick action sequence and the two failed to actually exchange dialogue. Instead their backstory was illuminated thanks to comments by director David Ayer, which connected Joker's tattoos and teeth with Robin's death and Batman's lust for revenge.
Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker will be factoring into Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is getting its release on HBO Max sometime this year. Both actors participated in reshoots, so perhaps we'll get a chance to see them paired after all. Only time will tell, as there's no actual release date at the time of writing.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime this year. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.