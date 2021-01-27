How James Cameron Helped Encourage Donnie Darko 2

Last seen preventing a tumultuous tangent timeline from taking hold in 1988, through the act of self-sacrifice on the other end of a jumbo jet engine, Jake Gyllenhaal’s character died to save his little corner of the world. Through Donnie Darko’s final moments, we see his community mourn his loss, with some hints pointing towards those alternate events having made some sort of impression on the town of Middlesex, Virginia. As Richard Kelly loves to play with alternate identities and twin realities, we could see another version of Gyllenhaal’s moody teenager manifest himself in this reality. Or, in an even wilder twist, Donnie Darko 2 might cross into the realm outside of time and space, thanks to the knowledge imparted to him by Roberta Sparrow.