I'm So Happy Amanda Seyfried Is Finally Talking About Jennifer's Body 2, But What I Love More Is Her Attempt To Recruit Adam Brody For A Great Role

There are a lot of upcoming horror movies I’m looking forward to, but if Jennifer’s Body 2 was officially part of that list, I’d be a lot more excited. While the 2009 movie was a flop that I also overlooked due to the marketing, in recent years, it has become a verified horror classic. So you can imagine the glee I felt when I saw Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody talking about a sequel.

While we’ve heard writer Diablo Cody say she’s “not done with Jennifer’s Body” after initially having a bad experience with the movie when it came out, Amanda Seyfried finally got the conversation going about it while reuniting with her co-star Adam Brody. (Yes, if you forgot, the Nobody Wants This star was part of the Jennifer’s Body cast). Check out the pair’s conversation below:

Amanda Seyfried: "We’re going to do another one. Are you going to do it?"

Adam Brody: "I certainly wasn’t contacted. I died."

Amanda Seyfried: "You did die, but so did Megan [Fox], and I’m not doing it without her."

Adam Brody: "There’s supernatural elements at play, but I have to say as much as I would want to, it feels very tangential to…"

Amanda Seyfried: "Not if you played the devil."

Adam Brody: "If I played THE devil?"

Amanda Seyfried: "That would be amazing."

Adam Brody: "Is there a devil in it?'

Amanda Seyfried: 'No, I don’t know anything about it. I know [producer Mason Novick] was like ‘You wanna do this?’ And I was like ‘Whatever, yeah, absolutely. Like if you make this, yeah I’ll come.’'

On one of Variety’s latest episodes of Actors on Actors, Seyfried and Brody had a sprawling conversation about each other’s careers as they both receive acclaim for their recent TV shows. During the episode, I love that Seyfried not only brought up Jennifer’s Body 2 being in the works, but also advocated for Brody to take up an excellent role.

Jennifer’s Body was certainly ahead of its time, and so was its talent, with Megan Fox, J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, Kyle Gallner and Chris Pratt all being part of it. Nowadays, it’s often applauded for being one of the best female-led written and directed horror movies ever made. It’s got a solid commentary on the objectification of women and some awesome queer representation.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

You can stream Jennifer's Body now with a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Can you imagine if Adam Brody actually played the Devil in the sequel? As Seyfried shared, she doesn’t actually have any idea what the filmmakers might be cooking up, but I think she’s on to something. As you might recall, in the original movie, Brody plays a musician in a band called Low Shoulder who takes Megan Fox’s Jennifer into the woods and offers her as a sacrifice to Satan in exchange for fame and fortune.

But because Jennifer is not a virgin, she becomes a murderous succubus instead. It would be quite genius if Brody’s character came back as the Devil since he summoned all the evil in the first place. It would especially work since it totally goes against the nice guy type he usually plays.

Hopefully these comments get more people talking about Jennifer’s Body 2, because I think this sequel is honestly overdue!