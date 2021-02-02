Pranksters Arrested After Changing Hollywood Sign To 'Hollyboob'

The Hollywood Sign has a long and iconic history in Los Angeles. First erected in 1923 during the silent film era as Hollywoodland, the famous sign dropped the ‘land’ portion in 1949. Since its creation the sign has become a staple of the movie industry and Los Angeles as whole. Unfortunately something so prominent and culturally significant is bound to be descended upon by pranksters and others that may seek to use the sign as a vehicle for their own personal messages. Once again a handful of jokers have taken to the sign for a prank so big it could be seen by the entire city.