The Rock Was Amused By His 'Stripper Name,' So He Opened The Floor To His Fans. Kate Hudson Hilariously Responded
Ask and you shall receive.
Celebrities: they’re just like us. Only occasionally, and in an extremely limited fashion, but still. Not even Dwayne Johnson, who recently celebrated his 53rd birthday could escape the draw of sharing with followers his “stripper name,” as determined by the highly scientific process of combining the color of his undergarments with the last thing the WWE icon ate. And in return, fans were quick to share their own pole-dancing identities.
Johnson took to Instagram to share a video first posted by Scott Starbuck, in which the challenge (to put it lightly) to create one’s stripper persona was presented. Considering how many calories The Rock is known to consume on a daily basis, the potential was high for the athlete to boast a truly bonkers surname for his dancer, but he chose to keep it simple…for the ladies, of course. As he put it in the post’s caption:
“Black Beef” sounds less like a musclebound stripper and more like a MAD Magazine parody of a Marvel movie. (But definitely not a parody of Johnson's not-quite-successful DC outing Black Adam.)
Dwayne Johnson, whose upcoming biopic The Smashing Machine will hit the 2025 movies schedule in October, invited followers to share their own somewhat personal stripper names based on the same criteria, and Kate Hudson was perhaps the most noteworthy personality to pop up in the comment section with:
I can easily see Red Pancake joining Black Beef in an MCU parody where...wait, no, that's not what this is.
Johnson's loving spouse Lauren Hashian also chimed in with her response, as well as her choice for all-around winner:
The rest of the comment section was understandably filled to the brim with hundreds of similarly bizarre stripper alter egos based on the undies + food guideline, and it's amusing to gauge how many people were reading the post after waking up and eating breakfast, though there were indeed all manner of answers to be amused by. Here are some of my favorites from the fringes:
- Grey Sausage 🤣 - @holmetime
- Plaid MariIt was o Bros. Cupcake - @marksamuelmellish
- Pink Lucky Charms 💗 - @colormyfootsteps
- Beige pudding 😂😂😂 - @ashlyn_job
- Just call me Aqua Pretzel Bite *rawr* 😂 - @stephabuluss
- Chequered blue KitKat - @kartpk
- Lavender raisin toast 🤣 - @e730ta
- Flowery Ramen Noodles 😅 - @mlr1975
So many versions of "Grey __" to choose from, and nearly all of them sound like the least appealing moniker for someone to use in any branching arm of the entertainment industry, from strippers to celebrity chefs.
As one might imagine, a healthy (or not?) chunk of the comment section was filled up by fans who weren't wearing any colors of underwear at the time of answering, which led to a bunch of examples like the ones listed below.
- Non existing egg - @chief_mota_
- Nothin' muffin - @cmqueenb
- None burger 😳 - @sonyabens
- Commando Mango - @tommyhaasofficial
- Nude blueberry yogurt 💥😂 - @nataliemoore1170
- Boxerless sandwich 💀 - @cesar36cc
- Bare tuna pasta 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 - @littlenick20
I mean, any reference to tuna pasta made inside of a gentleman's club would probably make my stomach churn, even if the stripper being introduced was the most gorgeous specimen imaginable. But for the sake of comedy, it's a win.
Though fans likely won't catch any weekend performances from Black Beef anytime soon, and will be waiting a few more months to see him as MMA legend Mark Kerr, Dwayne Johnson himself has been all over the 2025 TV schedule via WWE events, an American Idol appearance on Disney Night, and the streaming documentary Number One on the Call Sheet.
